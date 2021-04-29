Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Citigroup has increased its dividend by 112.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.91 on Thursday. Citigroup has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

