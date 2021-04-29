Jared M. Wolff Purchases 5,600 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.45 million, a PE ratio of -93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BANC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

