Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 2,150 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28.

On Thursday, March 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $41,020.08.

On Friday, March 12th, Timothy Regan sold 3,777 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $98,013.15.

On Thursday, February 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dropbox by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 611,483 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

