Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 55,925 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,380,713.04.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $5,948,952.06.

NYSE:PINS opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.34.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

