Robert D. Cochran Sells 3,390 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $8.77 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $674.54 million, a PE ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 886.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,434 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

