Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Joseph T. Liotine Sells 48,432 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of WHR opened at $235.45 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $246.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average of $200.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 479.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

