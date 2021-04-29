Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Joseph T. Liotine Sells 48,432 Shares of Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of WHR opened at $235.45 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $246.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average of $200.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 479.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.