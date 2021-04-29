Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) PT Raised to $25.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price objective raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

SMED stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $264.36 million and a P/E ratio of 228.75. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $16.82.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth about $77,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

