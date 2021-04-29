Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lowered to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $35.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

