Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LBAI. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $903.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 152,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

