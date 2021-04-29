Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Issued By DA Davidson

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

