Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Rises By 107.0%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $63.11 on Thursday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $63.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.14.

