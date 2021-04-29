PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Up 4.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $58.05 and last traded at $57.14. 86,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,036,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,843,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 345.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 572,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 443,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.