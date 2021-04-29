Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.4% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $426.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day moving average is $156.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

