Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.75. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

