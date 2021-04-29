BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $372.94 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.25 and a 200-day moving average of $357.61. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.