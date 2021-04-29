BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 405 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,015,000 after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,233,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,904,000 after acquiring an additional 160,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,018,000 after acquiring an additional 126,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $136.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.