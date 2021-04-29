Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

NYSE:DKS opened at $82.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $86.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after purchasing an additional 862,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

