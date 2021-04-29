Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 1,238.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

KDOZF opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of -0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Kidoz has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter. Kidoz had a negative return on equity of 185.18% and a negative net margin of 256.31%.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.