Analysts Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dover by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $148.10 on Monday. Dover has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $149.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

