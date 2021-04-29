Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.03. Dril-Quip posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.78 million.

DRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

DRQ opened at $30.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -91.06 and a beta of 1.54.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

