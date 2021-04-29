Zacks: Analysts Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post $0.91 EPS

Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $6,085,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $82.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.