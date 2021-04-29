Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

KALA opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

