Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $35,798.40 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $141.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.83.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.