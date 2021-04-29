Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $35,798.40 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $141.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after acquiring an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,017,000 after buying an additional 223,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

