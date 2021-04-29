BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 706,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $249,061,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $369.59 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.08. The company has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

