SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422 over the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $186.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $189.19.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

