Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 5,574 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $693,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.