Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $360,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Stacey Giamalis sold 8,455 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $336,339.90.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $334,720.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $880,960.00.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.43. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.