Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $242,332.36 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $242,332.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,947,799.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $3,775,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after buying an additional 98,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.