County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 1,382.8% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CYLC stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. County Line Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

