Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Declares $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a payout ratio of 66.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $81.63 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

