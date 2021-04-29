Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Zynex stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $566.74 million, a PE ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zynex by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.