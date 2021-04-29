Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Up 1,523.5% in April

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 1,523.5% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TAUG opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Tauriga Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.61.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

