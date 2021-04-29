Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Short Interest Up 1,523.5% in April

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 1,523.5% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TAUG opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Tauriga Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.61.
Tauriga Sciences Company Profile
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.