Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

AON has increased its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. AON has a payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AON to earn $10.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NYSE AON opened at $238.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $240.02.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

