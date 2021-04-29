CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TECK.B. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.56.

TECK.B opened at C$27.55 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.01 and a twelve month high of C$29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.47. The company has a market cap of C$14.64 billion and a PE ratio of -17.01.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

