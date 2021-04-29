Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Warpaint London stock opened at GBX 123.35 ($1.61) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The firm has a market cap of £94.67 million and a P/E ratio of 413.33. Warpaint London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.12 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 144 ($1.88). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.41.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.