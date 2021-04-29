Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by Northland Securities from $96.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 113.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $641,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

