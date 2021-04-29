Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.86.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

