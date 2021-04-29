Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFSPF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Interfor to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interfor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.83.

OTCMKTS:IFSPF opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

