GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

GHG stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.10). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 61,489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,522,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

