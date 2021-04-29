Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,800 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,385 ($109.55) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($125.42) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,671.88 ($100.23).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,432.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,915.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.23%.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69). Also, insider Olivier Bohuon bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.