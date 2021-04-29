HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.