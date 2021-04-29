Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.45. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,339 shares of company stock worth $2,659,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 235,628 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

