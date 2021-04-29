Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Get Fanuc alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fanuc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

FANUY opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Fanuc has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fanuc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanuc (FANUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.