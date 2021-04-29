Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

