Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 4,094 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after buying an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 901,845 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

