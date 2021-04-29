First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CFO Scott A. Musil Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after purchasing an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,749,000 after acquiring an additional 187,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,877,000 after acquiring an additional 198,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FR. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

