Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,746 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 174,904 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,601,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.04 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

