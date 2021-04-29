SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

SJW opened at $65.79 on Thursday. SJW Group has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $71.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.40%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

