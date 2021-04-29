Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Bora Chung Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $1,270,725.00.

BILL opened at $162.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average of $138.46. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -312.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.