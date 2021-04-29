Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne stock opened at $436.80 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $204.47 and a 12 month high of $444.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.75. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.09.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.